James Beard Award-winning chef to open beer hall in Seattle, among 2 other restaurants

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A James Beard Award-winner and one of Seattle’s most renowned chefs, Renee Erickson, has plans to open three new restaurants in Pioneer Square by the end of 2026.

Erickson’s restaurant group, Sea Creatures, aims to open My Oh My, Lowlander Brewing, and Un Po Tipsy on the ground floor of a space at 419 Occidental Ave, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The company plans to open all three restaurants simultaneously if construction and permits are finalized by December.

Seattle space to house beer hall, 2 new restaurants

In April 2024, Sea Creatures signed the lease to take over the former F.X. McRory’s space, which closed in 2017 after 40 years of service at the location.

“Pioneer Square has always had a special energy — beautiful old buildings, art, sports, history, music and creativity all living side by side,” Jeremy Price, designer and co-owner of Sea Creatures, stated in a news release, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. “We’re excited to add three new places for people to gather, eat, drink and hang out.”

Lowlander Brewing will be a brewery and beer hall that can accommodate approximately 100 guests in its 2,500-square-foot space. The brewery will also include an outdoor seating area equipped with a 12-foot-wide TV wall and a food menu featuring sausages, fries, and salads.

Un Po Tipsy will sit right next door, serving New York-style pizza by the slice inside its 1,200-square-foot restaurant space. The pizza spot will offer cocktails, wine, and canned beers alongside its pizza offerings.

My Oh My will be a fine dining experience with Sea Creatures describing the menu offerings as “Rome meets London meets Seattle,” according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. My Oh My will have a capacity of only 32 guests for its dinner service within a quaint 1,000-square-foot space.

The Sea Creatures restaurant group currently operates nearly a dozen restaurants across Seattle, including Wilmott’s Ghost, located inside The Spheres.

It also managed The Whale Wins, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Fremont that had its last day of service on Tuesday after it was forced to close. Eater Seattle reported the restaurant had been losing money for a number of years.

