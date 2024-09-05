It’s regular season time for Seahawk, host Broncos for home opener

RENTON, Wash. — It’s final game week for the Seattle Seahawks as they gear up for their game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field right here on KIRO 7. The excitement is in the air for both the players and coaches!

“It’s gonna be loud. I hope that my ears are ringing. I hope we have trouble communicating. That’s a big point of emphasis this week,” Head Coach Mike Macdonald said.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the week 1 matchup: it’s Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald’s first-ever regular season game as head coach in the NFL and the Broncos have a brand new QB in the 12th overall pick out of Oregon, Bo Nix, who won the starting job during training camp.

During Wednesday’s practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Coach Macdonald said Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has an impressive offensive scheme. He even had some high praise for the rookie QB Nix, comparing his style to Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

“He plays on time. It seems like he makes a lot of fast decisions. And you know, kind of like Drew was…he’s an underrated athlete. Just being able to move in the pocket, extend plays, seems like he’s really accurate. I think he has an underrated arm. He can deliver the ball and just about anywhere,” Macdonald said.

Of course, Macdonald will tell you he’s got some dudes as well like star receiver DK Metcalf.

“He’s just a beast man,” Macdonald said. “You have to account for him where he is at any given point. We gotta couple of guys like that, but DK is definitely the top of the list,” he continued.

Metcalf also took to the podium Wednesday to discuss the Broncos matchup. He said new Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb wants to create a strong running game which will then lead to an explosive passing game.

“I kind of got mad real quick, but I think the foundation of running the ball first is going up everything else for me, JXSN, Lock, Noah, everybody else in the receiver room and tight end room,” Metcalf said.

Although Macdonald is confident in his game plan and his team, he’s also confident they will continue to grow throughout the 2024 season.

“We are aware that things can happen that we might not be prepared for. We’ve tried our very best to be dotting our I’s, our P’s, and our Q’s on being thorough in our preparation. Confident in our people that are in their roles and everything,” Macdonald said.

©2024 Cox Media Group