“It’s not like I was trying to run from you,” man leads troopers on chase near Wenatchee, WSP says

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man behind the wheel of an SUV led troopers on a chase for 9 miles near on US Highway 2 near Wenatchee.

Dashcam posted by WSP shows troopers in pursuit on November 3.

The man eventually pulled over in the town of Cashmere in Chelan County.

“It’s not like I was trying to run from you,” the suspect told troopers. “It just didn’t seem like a good place to pull over,” he continued.

He was booked into jail facing charges of eluding, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, among other charges, according to WSP.

#yourwsp was called to an erratically driven vehicle in Wenatchee by motorists. Spoiler Alert, leads to felony arrest! pic.twitter.com/Yx0nfnAgMp — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 8, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group