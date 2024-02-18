‘It’s kind of scary actually’: Police investigate shooting at Redmond apartments

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at the Sammamish River Villas on Leary Way near the entrance to 520. Right outside their doors next to where kids were sleeping.

Redmond police say the 35-year-old victim was by his car when he was shot, but it wasn’t a carjacking.

One resident, Farhan Ahmad said the fire alarm also went off in his building at the same time of that shooting.

“It was very weird in the morning like 4 a.m. the alarm went off,” said Ahmad.

“There were some cars over there, policemen and they were looking around knocking at doors asking people [for] anything they have seen, if they have heard anything,” said Ahmad.

The man was shot twice, once in the leg and the other in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital and is in stable condition. The man shot also didn’t live at the complex.

People who live there say it’s not uncommon for nonresidents to sit in their parking lot.

“With it being close to the freeway entrance we sometimes get some random cars that are kind of doing transient activity,” said Jennifer Bennett.

“It’s kind of scary actually,” said Jesse Bennett. “So we have a 1-year-old.”

“I hope this never happens again here,” continued Farhan Ahmad. “Because there’s a couple of kids here, my kids play outside so I hope this never happens again.”

Police are still looking for the shooter. Investigators also say they don’t believe this was a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redmond Police Department.

