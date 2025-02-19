Issaquah police find car parked in trees, arrest driver for DUI

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police say they arrested a man for driving under the influence after finding his car parked in the trees.

It happened on Feb. 15 at the turn where East Sunset Way meets Highlands Drive Northeast.

The department shared a picture online of the silver Audi sedan embedded deep in the trees, on its side.

An officer spoke with the driver and discovered he’d been drinking.

The department says the driver’s breath samples came back with nearly double the legal limit of alcohol.

“If you chose to drink during your nights out, please have a sober driver for the ride home. It’s not worth putting yourself or others at risk,” the department stressed online.

