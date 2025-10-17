Issaquah brothers arrested after road rage incident involving gun in Moses Lake

Two Issaquah men were arrested Thursday evening after a road rage incident in Moses Lake ended with one of them allegedly pointing a gun at another driver, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

Police said the situation began around 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 16, when officers were called to Marina Drive for reports of a hit-and-run related to a road rage encounter.

Investigators determined the suspect’s vehicle had earlier been involved in a minor fender bender in the parking lot of the Tap Room on Valley Road.

The other driver followed the suspect’s vehicle to the 1000 block of Marina Drive and flagged it down.

At that point, police said the driver and a passenger got out and confronted the victim while armed with a firearm.

The victim drove away in fear and called 911.

Officers later tracked the two suspects — identified as 52-year-old Sean McGowan and 49-year-old Casey McGowan, both from Issaquah — to a home in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team responded to the scene, and both men surrendered to police without incident.

After the home was secured, detectives obtained a search warrant.

The McGowans were booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment, and hit-and-run attended.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

