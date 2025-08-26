Issaquah announces 2025 Confluence Music Festival. Here’s the line-up.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Downtown Issaquah Association (DIA) has announced the lineup for the annual Confluence Music Festival – which will take place on August 31:

This is the seventh year of the event. It’s free and family-friendly so everyone is welcome.

It’ll take place at Confluence Park – where Issaquah Creek and East Fork Issaquah Creek meet.

“’Confluence’ means the junction of two rivers and the act of merging—and that’s exactly what this festival is all about,” said DIA President Christina Bruning. “Just as the creeks join in a harmonious flow, musicians, artists, and the community will come together for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating creativity in all its forms.”

The event will feature a mix of live music from regional and local performers, interactive art installations, and artisan booths.

DIA will display the “Strings of Change” project, which challenged local artists to revamp violins and cellos silenced by the bomb cyclone last November.

“We love the symbolism of this festival,” Bruning said. “It’s not just about music—it’s about the blending of cultures, talents, and people in a beautiful space where nature and creativity meet.”

Everyone is encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to celebrate the summer festival.

There will be food trucks, and a beer & wine garden for those ages 21 and older.

