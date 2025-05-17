Is your child’s name on the list? Washington’s top baby names released

The Social Security Administration has released the top baby names for each state in 2024.

Wondering what Washington’s top baby names are? Drumroll… Olivia and Oliver take the top spot for most popular baby names in Washington.

The top 10 names for girls in Washington are: Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Emma, Evelyn, Mia, Sophia, Eleanor, Sofia, and Hazel.

Meanwhile, the top 10 names for boys in Washington are: Oliver, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Benjamin, Mateo, William, Daniel, and James.

Olivia is also the top girl name nationwide, but Liam took the top spot for boy name across the U.S.

For a full list of baby names, head to the Social Security Administration’s website.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group