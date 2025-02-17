Is ‘The Real Housewives of Seattle’ happening?

SEATTLE, Wash. — Is Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise expanding to Seattle?

Rumors are circulating online that suggest the show could become a reality.

Posted to “The Real Housewives Zone” on Instagram, someone claimed they heard about filming from a family member. “My cousin works for a party planner in Seattle and recently organized an event for one of the cast members filming the Real Housewives franchise of Seattle,” the post reads.

In December, Bravo host Andy Cohen, who oversees ‘The Real Housewives’ series, hinted at the possibility of new franchises coming to the network. His tease came during an episode of Watch What Happens Live: The After Show when an audience member asked which city he felt had the best ‘untapped potential’ for the next franchise.

“I mean, we’re always kind of fishing around, but I think we are in a pretty great place right now,” Cohen said. “But stay tuned, you never know.”

Bravo has not confirmed anything.

This speculation comes as filming for ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is on pause.

The last time Bravo added to the franchise was three years ago with the addition of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’

In total, the reality television franchise has shows in 10 cities:

Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Dubai, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Orange County, Potomac and Salt Lake City. Bravo tried to launch ‘The Real Housewives of D.C.’ in 2009, but it ended after one season.

Each installment of the franchise documents the lives of affluent women who live in a particular city.









