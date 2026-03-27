Investigation underway after inmate found dead at Kitsap County Jail

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Kitsap County Jail.

Around 5:00 a.m., corrections officers conducting a routine check discovered a 36-year-old man who wasn’t breathing in his cell.

Jail medical staff responded immediately, and both corrections officers and medical personnel began CPR until South Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived.

Upon evaluation, emergency responders determined the man was dead.

The Port Orchard Police Department was notified and is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and is responsible for notifying the next of kin.

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