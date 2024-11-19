Instructor stabbed during computer class

SEATTLE — A teacher was stabbed after his student got angry during a computer class in South Seattle on Monday.

SPD officers first responded to an assault call at an employment support services center near Judkins Park just after 4 p.m.

A witness told police that the victim had been teaching a computer class and the suspect “did not like the material that the instructor was teaching.” The suspect then stabbed the victim twice in the stomach before running away and jumping on a bus.

Officers found the suspect on the bus and arrested him a short time later, but weren’t able to find the knife. He was booked into the King County Jail.

The teacher was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.









