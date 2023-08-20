Inslee visits Spokane County to meet with firefighters

SPOKANE COUNTY — Washington Governor Jay Inslee traveled to Spokane County to meet with the command leaders in charge of the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires Sunday, according to a press release from his office.

Both the Gray and Oregon Road fires have burned more than 10,000 acres since Friday. People in Medical Lake and Elk City have been evacuated and are waiting out the flames in shelters.

Governor Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency in response to fires that are currently burning throughout Washington on Saturday.













