Injured hiker airlifted from Church Mountain in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday, the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council rescued a person who fell 40 to 50 feet in the Whiskey Creek drainage of Church Mountain in Whatcom County.

Around 10 p.m., the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office received an SOS from a Garmin inReach device and requested help from the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council.

Hiker rescued at Church Mountain (Photos Courtesy of the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council)

When the all-volunteer crew arrived, they found a person who had a 40 to 50-foot sliding fall that caused a leg injury.

The person had to be lifted out by a helicopter to protect against a spinal injury, the team wrote in a Facebook post.

Using a vacuumed mattressed litter, the helicopter lifted the injured person through dense underbrush and to safety.

No additional information was provided on the condition of the hiker.

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council is affiliated with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office but is only funded through donations. They complete rescues free of charge. If you would like to learn more about their mission or to show support, donations can be made at https://bellinghammountainrescue.com.

