Infant hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure, father in custody

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — An infant remains in intensive care following possible fentanyl exposure or ingestion inside their Bonney Lake home last week.

On March 13, Bonney Lake Police were called to the View by Vintage apartments on 100th St. E for reports of an unconscious and unresponsive 15 month-old.

According to police, suspected fentanyl was found near the child.

Toxicology reports will confirm whether or not the child ingested the narcotic.

The child’s father remains in custody in connection to this incident. Police said drug paraphernalia was found inside the apartment.

The father’s apartment and vehicle were searched with a warrant, and deputies are waiting for toxicology results to come back for him, too.

The condition of the child is unknown, but they are still recovering at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

Bonney Lake Police are continuing their investigation.





