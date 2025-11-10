Infant formula recalled after 13 cases, including in WA

NATIONAL — Health officials have recalled a brand of baby formula linked to 13 cases of infant botulism, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that ByHeart Inc. Whole Nutrition Infant Formula has been recalled after several infants who consumed the product developed botulism.

13 cases have been reported across 10 states, including Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.

The affected infants consumed formula with the lot numbers 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking caregivers who bought the formula with these lot numbers to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If an infant starts to show signs of poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing or decreased facial expression to seek medical care right away.

No deaths have been reported.

The FDA states that it is investigating the contamination and is examining whether it has affected any other products.

