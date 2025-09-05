Indie rock festival takes over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — An indie rock music festival formerly based in Seattle is taking over downtown Everett for two days.

The Seagaze Music Festival is the Northwest’s first and longest-running shoegaze, post-punk, and psych rock festival.

The excitement kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Performances will be at the Lucky Dime, Horseshoe Cabaret, as well as one night at the historic Monte Cristo ballroom in the Soapbox District.

Ticket prices

All fees are included in the pricing below. You can purchase tickets here.

One-day adult pass: $55.62

One-day youth pass: $30 youth pass

Two-day adult pass: $90.13

Two-day youth pass: $49

Festival VIP: $118.45

Performances

Friday, September 5th at The Horseshoe Cabaret

5:45 p.m. JUPE JUPE

7:15 p.m. DARKSWOON

8:45 p.m. LEATHERS

10:15 p.m. FOTOFORM

11 p.m. ACTORS

with DJ ACTIVATE all night

-----

Friday, September 5th at Lucky Dime5 p.m. MECHANICAL PLAGUE

6:30 p.m. REPLICAS

8:00 p.m. NEW AGE HEALERS

9:30 p.m. FUNERALHOMES

-----

Saturday, September 6th at The Horseshoe Cabaret6:30pm BLACKPOOL ASTRONOMY

8:00pm iroiro

9:35pm THE PRIDS

10:30 p.m.TREMOURS 10:30

11:1 5p.m. THE VELDT

12 a.m. THE STARGAZER LILIES

-----

Saturday, September 6th at Lucky Dime

5:35 p.m. STAHV

7:15 p.m. SHADOWHOUSE

8:50 p.m. PONYBOY

10:15 p.m. PAINTED VEIN

©2025 Cox Media Group