Incumbent Andrew Lewis concedes in race for District 7 Seattle council seat

SEATTLE — Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis has officially conceded to challenger Bob Kettle in his bid for reelection to the city’s District 7 seat.

On Thursday, Lewis trailed by around 3,000 votes, with Kettle holding a 53% to 46% advantage. That gap had closed to just over 500 votes by Friday, with roughly 628 ballots left to count in the district.

Lewis was first elected in 2019, and will exit the dais having served one term.

Kettle is a retired naval intelligence officer, who had scored endorsements from several prominent moderates in city hall, including current Council President Debora Juarez, at-large Councilmember Sara Nelson, and exiting Councilmember Alex Pedersen.

In a concession statement issued Friday, Lewis congratulated Kettle on “a hard fought win” and threw his “full support” behind his transition to entering office.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey!” Lewis said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to the next chapter.”

I just called @Kettle4Seattle to congratulate him on a hard-fought win and pledged my full support for his transition to the City Council.



Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey! I’m proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to the next chapter. — Andrew J. Lewis (@LewisforSeattle) November 10, 2023





