IKEA to open new concept store in Redmond. Here’s when.

REDMOND, Wash. — A popular build-it-yourself furniture store is opening a new location in Washington— with a new concept.

IKEA announced plans to open a new ‘Plan and order point with Pick-up’ store in Redmond’s Town Center.

The company said it will open this winter.

There are some key differences between the traditional large-scale warehouses and this new model:

The ‘Plan and order point with Pick-up’ store allows customers to meet one-on-one with expert IKEA planners for personalized design consultations for bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

Also, instead of taking home products the same day – customers will arrange for delivery or schedule to pick up their order at the onsite location.

Another difference? The new IKEA will not have food options – so if you want to order the iconic meatballs, you’ll have to visit the Renton location.

The Renton location was the first in Washington – and opened in 1994. The new Redmond store will be the second one in the state.

