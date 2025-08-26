IKEA to open new concept store in Redmond. Here’s when.

REDMOND, Wash. — A popular build-it-yourself furniture store is opening a new location in Washington— with a new concept.
IKEA announced plans to open a new ‘Plan and order point with Pick-up’ store in Redmond’s Town Center.
The company said it will open this winter.
There are some key differences between the traditional large-scale warehouses and this new model:
The ‘Plan and order point with Pick-up’ store allows customers to meet one-on-one with expert IKEA planners for personalized design consultations for bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and more.
Also, instead of taking home products the same day – customers will arrange for delivery or schedule to pick up their order at the onsite location.
Another difference? The new IKEA will not have food options – so if you want to order the iconic meatballs, you’ll have to visit the Renton location.
The Renton location was the first in Washington – and opened in 1994. The new Redmond store will be the second one in the state.
