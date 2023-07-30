‘If it could happen to us, it can happen to anybody’: Another car damaged by I-90 rock thrower

SEATTLE — For the fourth time in less than a month, a car going eastbound on I-90 was damaged by a rock thrower.

According to Washington State Patrol, this happened around 9:04 p.m. Friday as a driver was trying to merge onto the interstate from Rainier Avenue South. We spoke with the driver Le and his daughter Monica, who was in the passenger seat when this happened.

“And I actually noticed a man further away, outside of the tunnel on the right side,” Monica said. “And before I knew it, there was a rock that was thrown.”

Le said they kept going after they realized what had happened. He said the rock bounced twice off the hood of the car, then hit the windshield.

“So, if it was the first impact, it may have gone through the windshield and then it could get worse,” Le said.

Le knows he isn’t the only person to have their car hit by a rock thrower in recent weeks which is why he wants to sound the alarm for all drivers.

“But I think for us the important thing is that people pay attention. They gotta be careful when they get to that tunnel,” Le said.

And while this was a terrifying moment for them, Le is thankful no one was hurt.

“But what’s important is that we are safe. And so I think that is a key thing and I am glad that my daughter is still ok,” Le said.

Le has filed a report with WSP and an insurance claim for the damage. As of now, it is not clear if this is the same person who damaged three other cars a few weeks prior.

