‘IF COPS COME, STAY SILENT’ sign found at Ridgefield house party broken up by deputies

Deputies shut down a party involving more than 100 juveniles in Ridgefield late Saturday night after a medical emergency led to the discovery of firearms, a stolen vehicle, and a handwritten sign instructing guests to stay silent if police arrived, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:20 p.m. on July 26, deputies responded to a report of a medical incident at a large house party.

While investigating, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle nearby.

Five juveniles attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle, and three of them were found carrying firearms, including one stolen handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Several juveniles were arrested and face charges that include possession of a stolen firearm, first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

During the response, deputies recovered additional evidence, including a sign displayed at the party that read, “IF COPS COME, STAY SILENT.”

The sheriff’s office used the incident to caution teens and families about the risks of hosting or attending unsupervised gatherings, especially those promoted on social media.

“What started as a house party turned into a crime scene,” the department said in a public statement. “If you’re thinking of hosting a party while the parents are away... just don’t.”

Authorities said the party was safely shut down and the investigation is ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group