Idaho prosecutors seek 99-year extension on Bryan Kohberger no-contact orders

The state of Idaho has filed a motion to extend the no-contact orders against Bryan Kohberger, who recently pleaded guilty to all charges connected to the University of Idaho student murders, according to court documents.

The motion requests that the court extend the current no-contact orders for an additional 99 years.

These orders currently prevent Kohberger from contacting the victims and are set to expire on January 5, 2027.

Kohberger’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday and will air on KIRO 7 and kiro7.com, starting at 7:45 a.m.

The state argues that, due to the severity of the crimes and the guilty pleas entered, the extended no-contact period is warranted.

Kohberger was previously indicted for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin - in Moscow in November 2022.

The extension, if granted, would remain in effect for nearly a century—intended to last for the rest of Kohberger’s life.

