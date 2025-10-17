Iconic WA craft brewery relocating to Bremerton after nearly three decades in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Mac & Jack’s Brewing Company, one of the most notable craft breweries in the state, is ditching Redmond as its base of operations and production in favor of Bremerton.

The move, which started earlier this week, is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The brewery’s taproom in Redmond will remain open until the move is complete.

Mac and Jack’s was founded by Mac Rankin and Jack Schropp in 1993. Three decades later, Seattle-based Ackley Brands acquired Mac & Jack’s Brewing in 2023. Two years after the acquisition, Mac and Jack’s is relocating its production facility to a shared production space in Bremerton, alongside Silver City Brewery, another craft beer brand acquired by Ackley Brands earlier this year.

The company cited that it had faced issues constantly in Redmond, but the new zoning changes to accommodate Sound Transit’s expansion into the city were the “driving force” behind its relocation.

“Zoning changes will impact Mac & Jack’s longtime Redmond location in 2026, meaning the brewery would need to move by next year,” Ackley Brands stated, according to The Washington Beer Blog.

Mac & Jack’s Brewing is most famous for its flagship African Amber craft beer. The brewery is credited as one of the pioneer craft beer establishments in the Pacific Northwest, helping create the craft beer culture seen throughout Washington.

