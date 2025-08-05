ICE office vandalized in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A federal building that houses a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Yakima was damaged in a suspected arson attack over the weekend.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, “On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this as an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts.”

Photos from the scene show heavy smoke damage, scorched grass and fencing, and a partially shattered window. No injuries were reported.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the department said in a post on X.

The building also houses a Washington Department of Social and Health Services office and is marked with Department of Homeland Security signage.

