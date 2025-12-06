‘I want to see justice for Oakley:’ Foster mom speaks out 4 years after 5-year-old went missing

WASHINGTON — Four years ago today, then-5-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing in Oakville, Washington.

Oakley’s biological parents have been people of interest in her 2021 disappearance, and her foster parents, Jamie Jo Hiles and Erik Hiles, have been advocating for changes to state law and for Oakley to be found.

“I’m sad and I’m frustrated because this has gone on way too long. When this first happened in 2021, I felt there would have been some kind of resolution by now. I’m frustrated and upset that we still don’t,” Jaime Jo Hiles told KIRO 7 the previous day.

Hiles had Oakley from when she was seven months old to when she was just shy of turning three before Oakley was returned to her biological parents.

Hiles has publicly stated throughout the years that she and her husband have filed complaints with the Department of Children, Youth and Family Services (DCYF) and raised concerns of abuse when Oakley was at her biological parents’ home.

“I believe that as a foster parent, if I report that there’s domestic violence or concerns of abuse, that should be listened to and not be seen as a disgruntled parent. There were many times that I let DCYF know that something was wrong and I was just ignored. My calls were screened out. I’m also a teacher, so that makes me a mandated reporter. If I’m a mandated reporter through the state, shouldn’t I be taken seriously? That’s disrespectful to everybody that’s a mandated reporter to know that they weren’t even heard or listened to,” Hiles said.

Oakley’s parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, were arrested for manslaughter in 2021, but there was insufficient evidence to charge them at the time. Both served time for neglecting another child in their care, and Jordan spent additional time in prison for identity theft and fraud.

They have not been charged for Oakley’s disappearance. Her body has not yet been found.

Oakley was declared legally deceased earlier this year. Today would have been her ninth birthday.

“I would love more than anything to see justice for Oakley. That means Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers being put behind bars. That is the next step. And that should happen. If Washington state is serious about helping children, they need to make that happen,” Hiles told KIRO 7.

In 2022, DCYF told Hiles that a fatality report would be released if and when Oakley was declared legally deceased. Hines said she had not seen the report or heard anything from DCYF.

“That to me speaks volumes. that we’re trying to cover anything or make sure that DCYF is not held accountable for their actions in their failure of handling Oakley Carlson.”

While she still hopes for justice and a change to the system, she remembers the smiling girl that Oakley was.

“She was just a little light. She was a friendly kid. She was happy, she loved to make others laugh, she loved to snuggle. She just was... I don’t even know how to explain to anyone that didn’t know her... that she was just an amazing child. So many times my husband and I would look to each other and say, ‘she’s just the best kid ever! She’s just the best kid. How did we get so lucky that she’s our foster daughter?’” Hines reflected.

She also works every day to keep Oakley’s memory alive, and hopes others do the same.

“We’ve benefitted from others who just wanted to help, who have done things out of kindness, and that’s how Oakley was as a person. She just wanted to help others. She was a kind individual. My message to the community or those who see Oakley’s story-- spread kindness. In an instance like this, we could be stagnant, but instead, we choose to have hope and choose to always do things in her honor, and we try to keep her honor alive with kindness.”

“how can you ever look at a child and think that theytre not worth fighting for? that theyre not worth advicatubg for , that theyre not worth making changes for.”

