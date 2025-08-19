‘I don’t want to do it alone’: Owner closing The Postman after husband’s 2022 killing

KeAnna Rose Pickett, owner of The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, announced Tuesday that she will close the business permanently on August 31.

Pickett said the decision comes after years of personal and financial struggle following the murder of her husband and co-founder, D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

“I’m feeling lighter because it’s been stressful,” she said in an interview with Converge Media, describing the challenges of being a single parent, running the business, and working a second job.

A business built on legacy

The Postman was named in honor of D’Vonne’s great-grandfather, who worked as a mail carrier in the Central District for nearly four decades. The store became a neighborhood hub and was celebrated as a symbol of family legacy and community strength.

But the business has faced repeated setbacks since October 19, 2022, when D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved community activist and youth coach, was fatally shot outside the shop while locking up for the night. He was 31.

Despite her grief, KeAnna kept the business open in his memory, even briefly expanding to a second location before later closing it. Since then, she has endured two robberies at the store, the most recent just two weeks ago.

“I feel like I’m trying to keep it up for legacy, but I really want to do something else,” she said. “It was a highlight of our relationship that we did it together, and I don’t want to do it alone.”

Safety concerns and final closure

The latest robbery, she said, was especially difficult. “I haven’t been open because it just sets off the PTSD and I don’t feel comfortable being here. They scared off my staff. They quit.”

Pickett asked customers who rent mailboxes at the store to begin making new arrangements. She suggested updating addresses to another private mailbox store or through the post office.

While she acknowledged the closure is painful, she said she is hopeful about the future. “I just want to do something different now. I hope people understand.”

Remembering D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

The 2022 murder of D’Vonne Pickett Jr. shook the Central District community. Friends and family described him as a mentor, role model, and community leader. His sisters called him “our role model” and said he had inspired everyone around him.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also mourned his death in 2022, calling Pickett “a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community” who “will not be forgotten.”

I am deeply saddened by the killing of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a father, businessman, leader, and pillar in the Central District. D’Vonne was passionate about uplifting the community through his business & mentorship of youth as a sports coach. My prayers are with his family. — Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) October 20, 2022

Police arrested a suspect the day after the shooting, with investigators saying the man may have been connected to other violent crimes.

