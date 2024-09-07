I-90 to SR 18 divergent diamond interchange opening near Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — After some delays, some ramps at the divergent diamond interchange for State Route 18 and Interstate 90 will be opening on September 9.

On Friday, the City of Snoqualmie announced that car traffic will be able to use some of the divergent lanes that connect SR 18 to I-90.

SR18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to westbound I-90 will officially move to the new ramp overnight on Monday, September 9.

The eastbound I-90 off-ramp to SR 18 will move to the new ramp overnight Thursday, September 12.

The City of Snoqualmie urges drivers to avoid distractions as they encounter the new ramps.

The remaining work of the $188 million project continues and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

