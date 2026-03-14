I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens after nearly 24-hour closure

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after severe winter weather led to multiple crashes.

WSDOT says 22 inches of new snow fell overnight.

Chains are still required for all vehicles except those with All Wheel Drive, WSDOT posted on X.

I-90 was previously shut down in both directions on Friday between North Bend and Ellensburg.

I-90 is open both directions. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD. 22 inches of new snow overnight. Thank you for your patience. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 14, 2026

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