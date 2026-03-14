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I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens after nearly 24-hour closure

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Winter weather impacts travel on WA mountain passes
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after severe winter weather led to multiple crashes.

WSDOT says 22 inches of new snow fell overnight.

Chains are still required for all vehicles except those with All Wheel Drive, WSDOT posted on X.

I-90 was previously shut down in both directions on Friday between North Bend and Ellensburg.

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