I-90 off-ramp in Ellensburg blocked by truck, spilling Amazon packages across road

By KIRO 7 News Staff
New I-90 off-ramp in Ellensburg blocked by tipped semi

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A new off-ramp on Interstate 90 in Ellensburg was blocked early Tuesday morning after a large truck took the exit too fast and slid across the road.

The ramp was at exit 106, heading eastbound on I-90, and was just recently opened. According to the Washington State Patrol, the ramp had been blocked since around 6 a.m. after the truck had slid across the road and tipped onto its side.

Crews worked to quickly remove the truck from blocking the ramp and reported that nobody was injured.

The off-ramp reopened around 8:30 a.m., a little more than two hours since the truck had first crashed.


