I-90 off-ramp in Ellensburg blocked by truck, spilling Amazon packages across road

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A new off-ramp on Interstate 90 in Ellensburg was blocked early Tuesday morning after a large truck took the exit too fast and slid across the road.

The ramp was at exit 106, heading eastbound on I-90, and was just recently opened. According to the Washington State Patrol, the ramp had been blocked since around 6 a.m. after the truck had slid across the road and tipped onto its side.

Crews worked to quickly remove the truck from blocking the ramp and reported that nobody was injured.

The eastbound I-90 off ramp into Ellensburg was blocked since around 6am this morning. The ramp just recently opened. A Semi took the exit too fast, causing it to skid and trip onto its side blocking the off ramp. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/B6oUAVuDzB — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) July 9, 2024

The off-ramp reopened around 8:30 a.m., a little more than two hours since the truck had first crashed.

The EB I-90 off-ramp at Exit 106 in Ellensburg is back open. https://t.co/y4B6d7yfel — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) July 9, 2024





