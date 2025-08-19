I-90 back open both ways after large fires closed highway near Cle Elum

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

I-90 has reopened both ways after large fires completely shut down the highway Monday afternoon, KIRO Newsradio confirmed.

“Fire crews got a handle on the two fires right away,” the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated around 5 p.m.

🔥I-90 Closure 🔥

We have two large fires between MP 81-84 and MP 76-78. I-90 is closed westbound at MP 93 (Elk Heights) and eastbound at MP 70 (Lake Easton).

No cause at this time and updates will follow. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) August 18, 2025

There were two closures on I-90 due to the fires, WSP reported around 3:30 p.m.

I-90 west was closed near Ellensburg at milepost 93. I-90 east was closed at Lake Easton, milepost 70, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

UPDATE: Due to fire activity and poor visibility I-90 is closed EB at MP 70 near Easton and WB at MP 106 near Ellensburg. https://t.co/8E2lV7e27b pic.twitter.com/bih95v9QYU — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 18, 2025

“We had to close I-90 due to the amount of smoke that was crossing over,” WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber told KIRO Newsradio. “It was just a little bit too dangerous for traffic at this point.”

Weber said one fire was between mileposts 81 and 84, then there were two separate fires at milepost 76 and milepost 78.

“We just made the decision to close [I-90] down, which is something we don’t like to do, and that’s the last thing we want to do, is shut down I-90,” he said. “Safety is paramount.”

Cause of the fires along I-90 under investigation

As for what sparked the fires, Weber said he’s heard different scenarios.

“I heard one time that there might be a trailer that lost a wheel and was dragging an axle that might have caused a spark. We don’t know until we can actually get in there and do some investigation,” he shared.

WSP also doesn’t know if the fires are connected.

Drivers advised to use alternate routes

Those traveling on I-90 were advised to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

“If you are traveling, make sure you check the roadway. Check WSDOT. You can get on there and check to see any closures,” Weber said.

WSDOT previously reported there were delays on I-90 west due to several fires along the road.

Due to several fires along the roadway, we are seeing delays on WB I-90 between Easton MP 75 and Cle Elum MP 85. pic.twitter.com/DqST9m2jVN — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group