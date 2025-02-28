I-5 traffic backed up going north near Kent after truck collision

KENT, Wash — Some lanes are open to northbound traffic in Kent near S. 272nd Street following a minor semi-truck collision sending plywood debris onto the roadway. No injuries were reported in the collision.

WSDOT crews are working to push debris to the side of the roadway but Washington State Patrol have not given an ETA when the debris will be cleared.

I-5 traffic stopped going north near Kent after truck collision

This is NB I-5 at 272nd in Federal Way. A semi lost its load of plywood. DOT is on scene assisting with the clean up. No injuries reported. Lanes 1 and 2 are blocked for the cleanup. No ETA for when it will be fully open. pic.twitter.com/uQiLUlPFru — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 28, 2025













