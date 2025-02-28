Local

I-5 traffic backed up going north near Kent after truck collision

I-5 traffic stopped going north near Kent after truck collision (Washington State Patrol)
KENT, Wash — Some lanes are open to northbound traffic in Kent near S. 272nd Street following a minor semi-truck collision sending plywood debris onto the roadway. No injuries were reported in the collision.

WSDOT crews are working to push debris to the side of the roadway but Washington State Patrol have not given an ETA when the debris will be cleared.

