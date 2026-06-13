I-5 through downtown Seattle closing Friday night for fire systems testing

SEATTLE — Late-night travelers through downtown Seattle will face a full closure on I-5 in the southbound direction, Friday night beneath the Convention Center.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews will close the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Mercer Street and the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Yale Avenue/Howell Street starting at 10 p.m.

Detour for I-5 closure

People traveling on southbound I-5 will take the Stewart Street/Denny Way off-ramp (Exit 166) to downtown Seattle to access the I-5/Interstate 90 interchange near the stadiums.

One lane of northbound I-5 will close at Seneca Street. The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close.

Both directions of I-5 under the Seattle Convention Center will also have a flammable cargo restriction in place for the duration of this closure.

WSDOT maintenance crews will use this closure to perform annual fire systems testing.

All lanes of southbound I-5 under the Seattle Convention Center will close from 11 p.m. Friday, June 12, to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

Alternate routes include I-405 and SR 99.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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