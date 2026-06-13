Local

I-5 through downtown Seattle closing Friday night for fire systems testing

By Nate Connors, MyNorthwest.com
There will be construction under the Seattle Convention Center. (Photo courtesy of SDOT via Flickr Creative Commons)
I-5 through downtown Seattle closing Friday night for fire systems testing There will be construction under the Seattle Convention Center. (Photo courtesy of SDOT via Flickr Creative Commons) (There will be construction under the Seattle Convention Center. (Photo courtesy of SDOT via Flickr Creative Commons))
By Nate Connors, MyNorthwest.com

SEATTLE — Late-night travelers through downtown Seattle will face a full closure on I-5 in the southbound direction, Friday night beneath the Convention Center.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews will close the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Mercer Street and the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Yale Avenue/Howell Street starting at 10 p.m.

Detour for I-5 closure

People traveling on southbound I-5 will take the Stewart Street/Denny Way off-ramp (Exit 166) to downtown Seattle to access the I-5/Interstate 90 interchange near the stadiums.

One lane of northbound I-5 will close at Seneca Street. The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close.

Both directions of I-5 under the Seattle Convention Center will also have a flammable cargo restriction in place for the duration of this closure.

WSDOT maintenance crews will use this closure to perform annual fire systems testing.

All lanes of southbound I-5 under the Seattle Convention Center will close from 11 p.m. Friday, June 12, to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

Alternate routes include I-405 and SR 99.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read