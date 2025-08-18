I-5 closure ends early as crews complete work ahead of schedule

SEATTLE — Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 after contractors finished work nine hours ahead of schedule.

The plan was to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and was expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

WSDOT closed 900 feet of the two left lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge to resurface that portion of the interstate.

They also replaced drains, removed a concrete barrier and restriped the road.

The closure was part of WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project — a freeway revitalization project that covers portions of King and Snohomish counties.

Construct crews have worked for the past four weeks to not only resurface portions of the bridge but also install 80 new drainage structures and replace five expansion joints.

WSDOT says that all express lanes will be open in the southbound direction at 5 a.m. on Monday.

WSDOT says to get more information about travel and road closures, use the Travel Center Map or their mobile app.

