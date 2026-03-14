I-405 in Bothell on track to reopen Monday morning

BOTHELL, Wash. — It appears that I-405 in Bothell will be back open in time for the Monday morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared drone video on Saturday of the progress crews have made on demolishing the previous northbound I-405 flyover ramp at the SR 522 Interchange.

“Ramp crunching continues on I-405,” WSDOT shared.

Checking in from a sunny day in Bothell… Ramp crunching continues on I-405.



Traffic backups continue with 30-60 minute delays this afternoon. If you must travel in the area, plan for delays and follow posted detour routes. Ramp removal continues until 4 a.m. Monday (3/16) pic.twitter.com/yiBtCWnHTo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 14, 2026

Traffic backups continue with 30-60 minute delays Saturday afternoon.

“If you must travel in the area, plan for delays and follow posted detour routes,” WSDOT said.

This is the second consecutive weekend closure for the project as well as the final one.

The lanes won’t reopen until 4 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Signed detours are in place until then to direct travelers around the closure.

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