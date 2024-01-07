Husky fans make journey to Houston for National Championship

We are less than 72 hours away from kickoff between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines for the 2024 College Football National Championship.

As excitement fills the air in Western Washington, fans from all over the state are making their way down to Houston in preparation for Monday’s game. KIRO7 caught up with fans who have already touched down in the Lone Star State and are painting the town.

“And almost everybody on the plane were Huskies. Even the flight attendant, she gave a little ‘Go Dogs!’” Fan Angela Fritz said.

But other fans like Matt Cottingham and Samantha Wong are slowly making their way to Houston… by van.

“Sam will take over and I will try to get some rest and we will keep swapping out like that for the next two and a half days,” Cottingham said.

Both tell KIRO7 this is the first big trip they have taken with their van. Even though the couple doesn’t have tickets, they say their plan isn’t crazy.

“It is until you think about what it would’ve taken to get down there otherwise and trade a little sleep for a little money and it ain’t that crazy,” Cottingham said.

Both also say driving the 30-plus hours to Houston is also a big money saver, given how costly flights were.

“At least $2000 in flights and then we don’t need housing,” Wong said.

Although there are nerves in the air, fans are ready for Monday.

“We are happy to be here. I feel like we got a chance!” Jason Lu, a fan in Houston, said.

As they hope to see the Huskies hoist the championship trophy for the first time in over 3 decades.

“We are excited to see all of our friends from college and people from just the whole town is gonna be there in Houston. So, we will see you Dawgs there!”

