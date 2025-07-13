Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfires around Washington

As thousands of acres are burning across the state, new red flag warnings are going into effect for areas with critical fire forecasts.

The National Weather Service recently issued a red flag warning for the Cascade Mountains from the northern end of Lake Chelan down to Mission Peak near Wenatchee.

One of the largest wildfires, the Hope Fire in Northeastern Washington, has expanded to 6,500 acres with 0% containment, according to wildfire.gov.

The Western Pines Fire near Davenport, has burned 5,812 acres and is 0% contained but crews have said fire activity has decreased, according to FireNet.

Some of the other current active wildfires are:

Apple Acres Fire near Chelan, about 3,200 acres, containment: unknown

Pomas Fire in Chelan County, about 3,400 acres, containment: unknown

Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, about 440 acres, containment: unknown

Siegel Fire, south of Spokane, about 700 acres, 93% contained

For an updated list of wildfires around Washington, visit wildfire.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group