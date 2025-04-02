Hundreds of Climate Pledge Arena concession workers to get back pay after city investigation

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Hundreds of concessions workers at Climate Pledge Arena will receive back wages.

According to a press release from the Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS), the city investigated Seattle Concessions Inc., a concessions provider at Climate Pledge Arena, for alleged violations of the Wage Theft, Secure Scheduling, and Paid Sick and Safe Time ordinances.

“The company settled the allegations and agreed to pay $353,280.76 in back wages, interest, liquidated damages and civil penalties to 685 employees, along with $1,164.28 in fines to the City of Seattle,” the release said.

Finding from the city of Seattle

According to OLS, the company did not provide employees with all required rest breaks, nor did it pay workers for some employer-initiated schedule changes under the Secure Scheduling ordinance.

OLS also said Seattle Concessions failed to provide proper written notice of Seattle’s Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) ordinance.

“Breaks are extremely beneficial for customers, the business and the worker. They make workers better at customer service as well,” said Seattle Concessions Inc. employee Orion Penn in a statement included in the press release.

“It’s important for workers to stand up for their rights because so many don’t. So many are afraid, and so many can’t afford to lose their jobs. But they definitely need to, and they should know that they are supported and protected.”

“Seattle’s labor standards, including Wage Theft, Paid Sick and Safe Time, and Secure Scheduling, are designed to safeguard the interests of all workers, including those in the service industry,” said OLS Director Steven Marchese in the release.

“Labor laws help facilitate better working conditions and ensure workers in Seattle can operate free of retaliation in the workplace, earn a livable wage and have greater stability both in and out of the workplace.”

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest have reached out to Seattle Concessions Inc. and Climate Pledge Arena for comment.

