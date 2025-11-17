Humpback whale stranded on the Oregon Coast likely to be euthanized

YACHATS, Ore. — A young humpback whale stranded near the Oregon Coast will likely have to be euthanized.

According to the Facebook page Discovering Depoe Bay Oregon, the 10 a.m. high tide window came and went and the whale remained beached.

“If love alone could have lifted this whale back into the sea, it would have. This community has come together for one whale in a way that the world needs more of,” the page shared.

The whale has been stuck for at least 43 hours.

It was found beached on Saturday evening after it became entangled in fishing gear in Yachats.

According to Discovering Depoe Bay Oregon, the whale could be heard vocalizing through the night, which means it is still alive and vocal.

A specialized team from Washington State arrived around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday to help and untangle it from the crab line, but attempts to free the whale from the beach have been unsuccessful.

According to Carrie Newell from Whale Research Eco Excursions, the whale was given fluids and vitamins Sunday night to give it extra energy.

It’s about 26 feet and weighs an estimated 30,000 pounds.

Based on its size, she believes the whale is either still a calf being nursed by the mother or a recently weaned yearling.

“The whole time I was on the beach, it was on its belly. Prayers for strength for this beautiful creature so it can get back to its ocean home,” she shared.

©2025 Cox Media Group