Humane Society puts dog up for adoption again after previous THC poisoning

SEATTLE — A local dog named Baby Tiger is once again up for adoption at the Seattle Humane Society after being returned by his second owner.

The organization first met the puppy back in 2022 due to a medical emergency. Staff says the dog was unresponsive and they were worried that he had been poisoned.

“We later found out that Tiger had gotten into, let’s call it an edible arrangement you can only purchase in cool states like Washington,” said a spokesperson.

Baby Tiger was back to normal after one night and got adopted by a new family less than a week later.

Sadly, that owner then left the country and couldn’t take the sweet boy with them.

“Baby Tiger is now a big Tiger, but still cute as a button and, as far as we know, totally sober,” said a spokesperson. “Understandably, Tiger isn’t thrilled to be back here, but he’s been getting lots of TLC* and chew toys to help him relax. We hope to see him chilling in his new home very soon!”









