Human remains found in Ferndale identified as man missing since 2002

The Ferndale Police Department confirmed that human remains discovered in 2022 along the Nooksack Riverbank belong to Mark Hess, who was reported missing in 2002.

The remains were uncovered on November 21, 2022, by city workers conducting a levee inspection near the 5500 block of Ferndale Road.

Upon finding what appeared to be partially buried human remains, workers immediately notified the Ferndale Police Department.

Ferndale officers secured the scene, with assistance from the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department, who worked to carefully remove the remains from the riverbank.

DNA testing ultimately confirmed the identity as Hess, marking a significant update in a case open for over two decades.

This investigation remains active, as the final report from the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office is still pending.

Officials have stated that there is currently no additional information available.

Inquiries regarding the case, referenced as Case 22F10913, can be directed to Ferndale’s Communications and Community Relations Officer Megan Juenemann at (360) 685-2353 or via email at meganjuenemann@cityofferndale.org.

