Human remains found in Concrete confirmed to be missing woman

CONCRETE, Wash. — Human remains found in Concrete this month have been identified as those of a woman who has been missing since February.

On March 13, the Skagit County coroner confirmed that the remains belong to 37-year-old Krista Hunt.

Hunt was reported missing on Feb. 1.

In a GoFundMe from when she was reported missing, her mother wrote:

"Two weeks before she disappeared, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office brought Krista from Concrete to the Mount Vernon train station, where I picked her up. The next day, I took her to the hospital—she was covered in bruises, both new and old, had been strangled, had two black eyes, and a broken leg. Doctors warned that if she was strangled again, she might not survive."

KIRO 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on her mother’s claims.

Her cause and manner of death are under investigation.

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