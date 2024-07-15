How the Trump assassination attempt will influence Seattle voters

SEATTLE — Ballot boxes around King County and throughout our region are closed for the moment and not accepting votes, but in just a few months voters will fill the ballot boxes to decide who will be the next President. The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump could influence how people vote in November, and some voters have already noticed the impact the incident could have.

Pam Lewis, a voter visiting Seattle’s waterfront, had a pretty clear opinion on the attempt on the former President’s life. She said, “I think it’s extremely sad.” Another voter nearby, Doug Powell, echoed her sentiment, “I think it’s shameful.”

Some say the political rhetoric during this election cycle has been loud, and believe it has gone too far when bullets start flying.

Lynn Richards is a voter from Idaho who feels things have taken a bad turn this campaign season, saying, “I really think it’s awful and nothing like that should happen.”

Lewis also feels the incident is indicative of the political climate at the moment.

“I think it shows the heart of our country right now. We’re so divided,” she said.

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is accused of firing at Trump multiple times. Federal Law enforcement and other authorities say one rally attendant was killed and two others were critically injured. Crooks was also killed by the Secret Service.

Other voters, like Kristen Risley, even expressed some concern for the shooter on whether overheated political speeches pushed him to the edge.

“It’s so sad too, because he’s just so young. A 20-year-old barely had started in life and this was his decision to do,” said Risley.

The attempt on former President Trump’s life could have implications for the election, though some like Doug Powell don’t see it swaying him, “I don’t know, it doesn’t influence the way I’m going to vote but it could for others.”

President Biden has stated that political differences should be settled at the ballot box, denouncing the assassination attempt.

It’s rare to see a President or Presidential candidate having to dodge a bullet, but Risley is not surprised by this latest attempt, “I wasn’t really shocked but I was disappointed that people think it’s okay to take violent action.”

