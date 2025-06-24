How Seattle’s mayor hopes to increase housing, welcome more small businesses

SEATTLE — On Monday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued an executive order to try and make it easier to build housing and open businesses across the city.

The PACT Team

The order launched what’s called the Permitting and Customer Trust (PACT) Team. The team will bring together staff from all departments involved in the permitting process in hopes of streamlining things.

The team will include representatives from Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle City Light, Seattle Parks and Recreation, Seattle Department of Transportation, Department of Finance and Administrative Services, Seattle Fire Department, Office of Economic Development, Department of Neighborhoods, Office of Sustainability and Environment, and Seattle Information Technology Department.

By the end of 2025, the PACT Team must establish a process to ensure permits are issued after no more than two review cycles when basic safety and zoning standards are met.

AI Pilot Program

The city will also launch an AI pilot program in the fall to help applicants catch and correct common errors before submitting a permit application.

Housing

For housing, the executive order states that the city will align utility and street improvement permits with building permits, clarify how infrastructure fees are determined, and provide clear guidance on permit vesting. The mayor says the city will also review the timing of fees to help cut down on financial barriers.

Small businesses

The city says it will work with small businesses to streamline permitting, reduce barriers to making storefront improvements, and make it easier for small businesses to fill vacant spaces.

You can read the mayor’s full executive order here.

