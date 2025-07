SEATTLE — Three days in to a four-week closure of several lanes on I-5 have led to heavy congestion all around the Seattle metro area.

Tech Company Inrix says some commutes are taking 40% longer. Sound Transit reports an increase in riders, especially heading south in the morning on the Link.

There are ways to plan your route via transit in King and Snohomish Counties:

Sound Transit

King County trip planning

Community Transit

