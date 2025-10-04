How can Taylor Swift prepare you for the traffic this weekend?

SEATTLE — What can Taylor Swift tell us about the upcoming Seattle Sports bonanza this weekend?

Quite a lot, according to Bob Pishue of Inrix.

Pishue analyzed what traffic will look like with Sounders, Mariners, Seahawks, and Benson Boone all playing, bringing swarms of people to come see them.

“We used the 2023 Taylor Swift Concert & Seattle Mariners game on Sunday, 7/23/2023, to provide input into this scenario. That was the last time two major events were being held in SODO/Downtown.” Pishue said.

He says traffic will begin building around 11:00 a.m. throughout the Seattle area.

Pishue expects I-90 to be the most congested route into the city, followed by SR 520, with southbound I-5 moving more slowly than northbound lanes.

Busy Weekend Traffic

Pishue says the traffic will likely start to recover after the first few innings of the Mariners game Sunday, likely around 6:00 or 7:00 p.m.

But there are ways to avoid traffic.

Sound Transit will stage Link light rail trains and is also adding more Sounder trains.

On Saturday, the S Line Sounder will leave Lakewood at 3:11 p.m., arriving at King Street Station at 4:27 p.m.

The N Line train will depart Everett at 3:45 p.m., arriving at King Street by 4:44 p.m.

Both trains will leave 45 minutes after the game ends.

On Sunday, more reinforcements will help move Seahawks and Mariners fans from both games.

Three S Line trains are scheduled to depart Lakewood at 9:51 a.m., 10:11 a.m., and 2:11 p.m.

A train will leave ten minutes and 45 minutes after the Seahawks game and 45 minutes after the Mariners game,

For the N line, two trains will leave Everett at 10:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Both Sounder lines make several stops along the way.

