How Amazon will use glasses to improve delivery service

Amazon is adding a new piece of technology to its toolkit to improve delivery service: smart glasses.

The wearable system allows Delivery Associates (DA) to scan packages, follow turn-by-turn walking directions, and capture proof of delivery—all without using a phone.

Amazon smart glasses (Amazon)

Creating the glasses

The smart glasses have AI-powered sensing capabilities and computer vision, along with cameras.

The company says the glasses were designed with input from hundreds of Delivery Assistants and drivers who work for Delivery Services Partners.

“I felt safer the whole time because the glasses have the info right in my field of view,” explained Kaleb M., a DA working for Maddox Logistics Corporation in Nebraska, who tested the technology. “Instead of having to look down at a phone, you can keep your eyes forward and look past the display—you’re always focused on what’s ahead.”

How do they work?

Once a Delivery Associate parks, the glasses will automatically activate.

The glasses will then display the delivery information right in their field of view.

It’ll start with finding the right package inside the vehicle.

Amazon smart glasses: scanning packages (Amazon)

Next, the display will provide turn-by-turn walking navigation to lead the Delivery Associate to the correct home.

The glasses will help them avoid hazards and navigate often confusing environments like larger apartment complexes.

Amazon smart glasses: navigation

The glasses have a small controller worn in the delivery vest that contains operational controls, a swappable battery ensuring all-day use, and a dedicated emergency button to reach emergency services along the route if needed.

Amazon smart glasses: vest controls (Amazon)

The glasses also support prescription lenses and have transitional lenses that automatically adjust to light.

What’s next?

Amazon said it wants future versions of the glasses to feature a real-time defect detection – helping alert drivers if they drop off the wrong package.

The company also hopes to add a feature to notify a Delivery Associate if there’s a pet in the yard.

