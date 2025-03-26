House and Senate propose substantial gas tax hikes to close budget gap, community weighs in

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There are dueling legislative proposals to raise the state’s gas tax. Here’s how the state House and Senate plans differ and what it could mean for your budget.

Lawmakers held separate hearings to address what they say is a billion-dollar shortfall in the state’s transportation budget.

And they are getting an earful. A lot of people are testifying in both of these hearings.

The Senate hearing is happening in the Cherberg building in Olympia, and across this courtyard, the House committee is meeting in the O’Brien building.

Even before the hearings started, KIRO 7 stopped off in Puyallup to see how drivers there are feeling.

It was easy to find drivers on Puyallup’s South Hill willing to offer their opinions about a proposal to raise the gas tax. Some state legislators on both sides of the political aisle say higher taxes are needed to fill a gaping hole in the state’s transportation budget.

“Well, someone’s not planning very well, are they?” said Joe Rogers from Puyallup.

“You don’t want to pay more?” he was asked.

“No,” he said.

Terri Dean says most people can’t pay more.

“People can’t afford to eat and pay for gas,” said the Orting resident. “But they have to pay for gas to go to work, you know.”

Both the state House and Senate are proposing tax hikes. The House wants to raise the gas tax nine cents, add a 0.3% sales tax on vehicles based on their fuel economy, and impose no state worker furloughs. The hope is to raise $4.4 billion.

The Senate’s gas tax increase is a more modest six cents. But it would add $50 to electric vehicle registrations, create a luxury tax on high-end vehicles, furlough state workers for 13 days, all to raise $3 billion.

Both plans span a six-year period.

“I think it’s time for government to operate more like business,” said Olympia Rep. Andrew Barkis, ranking member on the House Transportation Committee.

Barkis, (R) Olympia, says he can’t support higher taxes.

“For the simple reason, we are facing seeing some of the largest tax increases in state history,” Barkis said. “And this is another burden being put upon the people of Washington State.”

Both chambers expect to vote their respective bills out of committee on Thursday.

The Senate will debate its bill on the floor Saturday. The House will take its turn next Wednesday.

If the bills are substantially different, they will have to be reconciled.

KIRO 7 will be watching.





©2025 Cox Media Group