House fire in Parkland displaces family of five and their three cats

PARKLAND, Wash. — Five people and their three cats are without a place to call home after their house caught on fire Thursday night.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue was called to the Parkland home on Chesney Road around 9:45 p.m.
When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
They had it under control in a little over an hour.
Crews stayed until around 5 a.m. to make sure nothing flared back up.
No one was hurt.
The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
In total, 14 units responded — including 5 fire suppression units, 3 EMS units, and 6 command/support units.
