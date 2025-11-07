Local

House fire in Parkland displaces family of five and their three cats

Parkland house fire (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PARKLAND, Wash. — Five people and their three cats are without a place to call home after their house caught on fire Thursday night.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue was called to the Parkland home on Chesney Road around 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

They had it under control in a little over an hour.

Crews stayed until around 5 a.m. to make sure nothing flared back up.

No one was hurt.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

In total, 14 units responded — including 5 fire suppression units, 3 EMS units, and 6 command/support units.

