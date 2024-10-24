‘Hot pursuit’: Durango, Colorado, police on high-speed chase after baby kangaroo escape

DURANGO, Colo. — Officers with the Durango Police Department said they were caught in a high-speed chase with a baby kangaroo after it escaped its home nearby on Sept. 18.

Bodycam video was released by the police department Wednesday.

According to a post on Facebook from the Durango Police Department, officers responded to a home in Durango, Colorado, after a kangaroo wandered away from its home. Officer bodycam video showed the small kangaroo running down the road as one officer laughed and asked, “How do I get him?”

Police said the kangaroo was safely taken back to its owner.

“Who knew kangaroo wrangling was part of the job?” police said in the post.

According to the Durango Herald, the owner of the kangaroo showed up and helped the police with the rescue.

The spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife John Livingston told the Durango Herald that it is legal to own a red kangaroo as a pet “so long as it was imported properly.”





