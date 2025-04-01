Hope ‘N Wellness finds new home in Everett after violating city codes

This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

An Everett-based social service organization has found a new home, changing locations this week so it can continue operating.

The organization, Hope ‘N Wellness, originally lived on 3021 Rucker Avenue, but its location violated a city code—social service organizations are barred from operating on the first floor of certain streets in downtown Everett. Hope ‘N Wellness was established in 2020.

In response, after looking for relocation options for more than a year, Hope ‘N Wellness is partnering with Our Lady of Hope Church. The organization will reside at 2617 Cedar St., only approximately one mile from its first location.

“There’s a lot of alignment with Hope ‘N Wellness and what we’re trying to do,” Jasmine Donahue told The Everett Herald. “It aligns that we’re just trying to support the community, and it’s gone really, really well.”

Our Lady of Hope Church is no stranger to social service work, providing weekly hot meals and acting as a shelter during extreme weather instances.

“With the great need for social services and support locally and throughout the region, we are glad Hope ‘N Wellness found a new location that will allow them to continue serving those in need in Everett,” City spokesperson Simone Tarver told The Everett Herald.





©2025 Cox Media Group