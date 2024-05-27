Honoring those who served for Memorial Day at Tahoma National Cemetary

KENT, Wash. — Today, we honor the lives of those who served our country.

From the minute the gates at the Tahoma National Cemetery opened up, people started coming in to pay their respects to those who served.

“I come here once a year to give my respect to the soldiers who gave their life for the country… They all gave their lives for us, and we should give some time to remember them,” said David Kirkham.

An American flag is next to every headstone. For the past 22 years, students with the Tahoma School District have placed flags on the nearly 70,000 sites.

For some, visiting the Tahoma National Cemetery on Memorial Day can be calming, but it can also be emotional.

“Overwhelmed with sadness, overwhelmed with joy,” said Jeff Baran.

Baran says he is reminded that behind every headstone is a story.

“That’s somebody’s father, somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister or mother that this isn’t just a place… It’s our history, it’s our future,” said Baran.

Over the weekend, the remains of seven veterans were transported to the cemetery from Port Orchard.

The journey is called “The Unforgotten Run to Tahoma.” Since 2008, 68 veterans have been escorted to the cemetery.

“Nobody should be out there alone. We’re there for them. We’re the family to make sure they’re at their final resting place.”

Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery is set to begin at 1 p.m.

For those going, organizers say to expect some traffic and ask that you give yourself plenty of time to park and walk to the flagpole where the ceremony will be held.

